INTERVIEW: What to expect from the 69th annual CP Telethon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be sure to tune in this weekend for the 69th annual CP Telethon. We love to brag about this: It’s the country’s longest-running, local telethon still airing on the same TV channel. It’s been on WBAY-TV only one year less than WBAY-TV has been on the air!

You can read about some of the history here.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the CP Center, which has expanded far beyond its original mission to help people with cerebral palsy and now serves infants to senior adults with CP and various challenges, including Down Syndrome and victims of stroke or head injuries.

We talk with Kristen Paquet, director of donor engagement, about the mission of CP, where your donations are going (spoiler: every dollar stays local), and who they’ll be helping. Paquet also talks about bringing the annual telethon back after the pandemic forced big changes. The Southern Door 5th Graders and Sunnyside Elementary School students are back in person in the WBAY auditorium, along with your hosts with the most, Frank Hermans and Let Me Be Frank Productions.

