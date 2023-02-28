Gov. Evers visits Railroad Museum to promote $4B in state building projects

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tony Evers made his first-ever visit to the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon on Tuesday as the governor unveiled nearly $4 billion in proposals for state building projects.

The projects would span 28 counties, with nearly half directed toward work in the University of Wisconsin System.

For the National Railroad Museum, Gov. Evers’s capital budget seeks $15 million to expand it by approximately 25,000 square feet to include more exhibit, educational, and community space.

“Unlike other museums, they also have pieces that they have in the museum are really big, and so they need more room to make sure that they’re moved out toward the river. It’ll be a beautiful, beautiful site,” the governor said.

Later this month, the governor’s plan will first go to the State Building Commission.

The proposals ultimately need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The GOP has slashed the governor’s spending proposals on building projects in each of his past two budgets.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.