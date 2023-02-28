Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A fire early Tuesday morning damaged four buses at Aspiro, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says at least $500,000 in damage was caused.

Crews arrived just after 1:00 in the morning and officials say firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building and the fire was out in 10 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

