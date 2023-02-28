Driver arrested after hit-and-run in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is recovering after police say a car hit him as he was crossing the street in Sheboygan.

The man was hit just after 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of N. 14th St. and Michigan Ave.

Officers say the 58-year-old man was crossing N. 14th St. when the car hit him and drove off, but the driver came back after police arrived and was arrested.

Police say the driver, a 37-year-old Plymouth man, might be charged with OWI causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury.

