911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School turns into shelter-in-place order

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier High School was conducting a routine fire drill with students late Tuesday morning when a 911 call turned it into a virtual lockdown.

In a letter to parents from school officials, obtained by Action 2 News, Appleton police received a 911 call shortly after the fire drill started at 11:45. The caller claimed the drill was due to an active threat inside the school.

Some students sheltered in place and some were moved to common areas as police searched the school to make sure it was secure. Police didn’t find any threat.

The Appleton Police Department posted on Facebook that officers were still at the school shortly before 12:30 investigating the incident and working with high school administrators.

Police said they hadn’t identified any safety concerns at the school.

The principal says counseling is available for students who need support after the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin
A St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday.
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

Latest News

Cause under investigation
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to buses at Aspiro in Green Bay
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to March
Image shows an ambulance.
Driver arrested after hit-and-run in Sheboygan
Fire destroys buses used by the non-profit Aspiro in Green Bay
Fire destroys Aspiro buses