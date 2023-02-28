911 call turns fire drill at Xavier High School turns into shelter-in-place order

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier High School was conducting a routine fire drill with students late Tuesday morning when a 911 call turned it into a virtual lockdown.

In a letter to parents from school officials, obtained by Action 2 News, Appleton police received a 911 call shortly after the fire drill started at 11:45. The caller claimed the drill was due to an active threat inside the school.

Some students sheltered in place and some were moved to common areas as police searched the school to make sure it was secure. Police didn’t find any threat.

The Appleton Police Department posted on Facebook that officers were still at the school shortly before 12:30 investigating the incident and working with high school administrators.

Police said they hadn’t identified any safety concerns at the school.

The principal says counseling is available for students who need support after the incident.

