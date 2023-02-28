3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Study links zero-calorie sweetener to health risks

Brad Spakowitz talks about a study that finds serious health risks from a zero-calorie sweetener, Erythritol
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study published in the journal Nature Medicine links a zero-calorie sweetener to significantly higher risks of a heart attack or stroke.

Ironically, it’s often added to natural sweeteners like Stevia and monk fruit and found in food products promoted for healthier diets.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz goes into detail about Erythritol, a sugar substitute that researchers say has the not-so-sweet side effect of promoting blood clotting.

