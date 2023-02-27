Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Driessen
59-year-old male from the Village of Kimberly is missing
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Damara Parker, DOB 6/30/2006
Appleton Police Department is seeking to locate 16-year-old Damara Parker
Wisconsin State Patrol preps for bad weather
State Troopers ready to help drivers on icy roadways
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say

Latest News

Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer