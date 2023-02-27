UW-Oshkosh falls in WIAC championship game, St. Norbert claims NACC automatic bid

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh will have to sweat it out on Monday to find out their NCAA Tournament fate. Meanwhile, St. Norbert is on their way to the big dance for the tenth time in program history.

The Green Knights claiming the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference automatic bid for the first time since joining the conference following a 71-59 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. SNC battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit behind a big second half from Carter Gebler, who had 16 of his 20 points in the final twenty minutes.

It’s the eighth time St. Norbert has reached the Division III Tournament under head coach Gary Grzesk.

UW-Oshkosh entered Sunday’s match-up with UW-Whitewater on a twelve game winning streak of their own, and need just one more victory to sweep the regular season and tournament titles. The Titans fell behind early and were able to close the gap in the second half to just five points after a shot from behind the arc by Will Mahoney.

Mahoney’s 16 points off the bench matched Kimberly alum Levi Borchert for UWO’s team high on Sunday, but was not enough to best Whitewater.

All five starters for the Warhawks scored at least 14 points. Including Trevon Chislom, who had a game high 29 points in Whitewater’s 92-79 victory.

The tournament field will be revealed during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 12 p.m.

