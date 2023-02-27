A MESSY MONDAY WITH ICE, SNOW AND WIND...

Your Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Freezing rain, mixed with sleet is pushing through east-central Wisconsin this morning. Untreated streets, sidewalks and parking lots will become very icy. Driving may be difficult, with tires unable to get good traction with the road. One to two tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is expected in the Fox Valley. The weight of the ice, plus east winds gusting up to 40 mph, may cause some power outages across the area.

Meanwhile, farther north, most of the precipitation will come down as snow. Areas near and north of Highway 64 may get 6″ of snow by the end of the afternoon. Travel will become more difficult as the wet snow piles up.

As this winter storm passes overhead, any rain or icy precipitation across eastern Wisconsin will turn to snow this afternoon. On top of the ice, a slushy 1-3″ is possible across the Fox Valley and the lakeshore. The snow will make things difficult during the evening commute home. Look for the snow to wrap up this evening.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. There may be some passing some snow showers on Wednesday, and again late Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs mainly in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 15-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: An icy wintry mix, then wet snow... See above narrative. Gusty winds. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Evening snow. Mostly cloudy. Not as windy. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns. A little milder. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Sunshine with more clouds near the lakeshore. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 38

