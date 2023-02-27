MESSY MONDAY AFTERNOON BUT PRECIPITATION TAPERS THIS EVENING

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this afternoon for continued wet snow and a wintry mix. There have been 1-4″+ of sleet and snow accumulation reported across the region through midday. That’s in addition to the glaze of ice that fell earlier southwest of Green Bay. The southern Fox Valley near Fond du Lac has recieved well over 1″ of rain today leading to some flooding issues down that way.

Look for areas of snow and rain to continue during the afternoon hours. At some point it should become all snow as the atmosphere cools just a bit. Snow will wrap up by mid to late evening. An additional 2-5″ of snow could still fall, mainly north and northeast of Green Bay today. There still could be an additional coating to 1-2″ of snow farther south towards the Fox Cities and Green Bay as the backside of the storm rotates through. The icing threat should gradually diminish. We’ve had gusts 30-40 mph today but winds should start to relax heading into the evening and overnight hours. Highs will range from near 30° (NORTH) to the mid 30s (SOUTH). Keep a close eye on roads today, tonight, and early tomorrow morning because slick spots will continue.

The sun returns tomorrow and temperatures will rebound back into the 35-40° range. It will be a pretty nice day with westerly breezes only 5 to 15 mph.

We’ll have a chance of scattered snow showers on Wednesday. The system doesn’t look to strong but there may be a coating to a few inches with it as it zips across the region. Highs stay in the 30s.

Pretty quiet weather is on tap for the end of the work week and the coming weekend with temperatures mainly in the 30s during the day.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 15-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Wintry mix, rain, and wet snow. Gusty winds. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Evening snow. Mostly cloudy. Not as windy. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns. A little milder. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Sunshine with more clouds near the lakeshore. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Flakes at night? HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 38

