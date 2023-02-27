Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says

Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.(Aiken County Jail)
By Steve Byelry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after he kidnapped a girl, locked her in a storage shed and assaulted her, according to officials in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Chase was arrested Saturday for a kidnapping that the victim said happened nearly two years ago.

The girl told deputies that Chase kidnapped her on May 14, 2021.

The girl said that day, Chase messaged her saying he was on his way to her house. According to the incident report, when Chase got to the home, he approached her bedroom window, which was open, and told the victim if she didn’t come with him, he would “shoot up” her house.

Thomas grabbed her and pulled her through the window, then took her to a storage shed, according to deputies.

Chase offered the girl narcotics, which she didn’t take, but he wouldn’t give her food or water or leave her alone, according to the incident report.

Deputies said the victim told them he punched her twice in the legs.

The following day, on the afternoon of May 15, Chase left the girl alone in the shed, and she was able to escape, deputies reported.

The girl told deputies she also believes Chase sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in the shed.

Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Driessen
59-year-old male from the Village of Kimberly is missing
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Damara Parker, DOB 6/30/2006
Appleton Police Department is seeking to locate 16-year-old Damara Parker
Wisconsin State Patrol preps for bad weather
State Troopers ready to help drivers on icy roadways
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say

Latest News

Driving in snowy weather in downtown Green Bay
Slick roads force drivers to take it slow
Driving in snowy weather in downtown Green Bay
Commuters urged to take it slow
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay kitchen fire blamed on items on top of stove
Smartphone at school
Green Bay school threat traced to student’s hacked account