Judge allows Schabusiness’s attorney to withdraw

Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a competency hearing on Feb. 14, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness’s defense lawyer, who was attacked in court by his client accused of killing and dismembering a man, has been allowed to withdraw from the case.

A hearing was held Monday to formally sign off on attorney Quinn Jolly’s request. The judge set the next court date for March 3 to give a new attorney time to meet with Schabusiness and provide some direction for the case.

Schabusiness lunged at Jolly during a competency hearing on February 14 when the judge agreed to push back her trial until May. Jolly had asked the court for two more weeks for a defense expert to testify about her competency to stand trial.

Jolly filed a motion after the attack: “Due to the irretrievably broken state of the attorney-client relationship, caused by the events of the court hearing on February 14, 2023, counsel requests to be withdrawn from all further representation,” reads the motion. “Counsel firmly believes that withdrawal can be accomplished without a material adverse effect on the client’s interests as well as that of the State.”

Two deputies stood with arm’s reach of Schabusiness during Monday’s hearing. Previously, only one deputy was present during Schabusiness’s court hearings.

Schabusiness was arrested a year ago on charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the death of Shad Thyrion.

Police were called to Thyrion’s mother’s home on Stony Brook Lane after his mother reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket. Police learned Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim then found additional body parts in her van.

Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion spent the day together smoking meth then went to his mother’s house. They were having sex and incorporated chains, and Schabusiness said she started strangling Thyrion. She said she didn’t mean to kill him but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it.

After the attack, Schabusiness's attorney said he'll file a motion to withdraw

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Driessen
59-year-old male from the Village of Kimberly is missing
Damara Parker, DOB 6/30/2006
Appleton Police Department is seeking to locate 16-year-old Damara Parker
Dangerous wintry mix is on the way
ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Wisconsin State Patrol preps for bad weather
State Troopers ready to help drivers on icy roadways
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say
First Alert Weather forecast
A MESSY MONDAY WITH ICE, SNOW AND WIND...
Teddy bears for children
Green Bay Gamblers teddy bear toss is a huge success
Wisconsin State Patrol preps for bad weather
Wintry mix can cause a lot of trouble on the roads