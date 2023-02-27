Green Bay school threat traced to student’s hacked account

Smartphone at school
Smartphone at school(WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public Schools is reassuring parents and students that a threat received over the weekend was investigated and wasn’t credible. Nevertheless, the threatening email was spread on social media and to other students districtwide.

The school district says it learned about a threatening email sent from a student’s email account. A letter to parents says, “The Green Bay Police Department immediately investigated and determined that the student’s email account had been hacked and that the message was not credible.”

The district is reminding students when you see something, say something. In similar cases, police have urged students not to spread threats via social media but to contact authorities instead.

“We thank the students, staff and parents who brought the message to our attention,” the school district wrote.

