Green Bay kitchen fire blamed on items on top of stove

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are out of their home after a kitchen fire on Green Bay’s east side.

Firefighters were called to the 500-block of Cornelius Drive shortly after 9 a.m. for a fire on a glass-top stove that spread to the kitchen cabinets.

Firefighters had the flames out 5 minutes after they arrived, but by then the fire caused $35,000 in damage.

The fire is blamed on items being stored on top of the stove. The fire department reminds people to keep their stovetops clear. You shouldn’t store items on or near a stove, especially if they’re flammable, such as paper towels, dish towels or plastic.

