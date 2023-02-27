Green Bay Gamblers teddy bear toss is a huge success

Teddy bears for children
Teddy bears for children
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The final tally is impressive: 5,610 stuffed teddy bears were thrown from the stands on the ice after the Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Chicago Steel 2-0 on Saturday in the USHL. The game took place at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Green Bay’s goals were scored by Matt DiMarsico and Nick Vantassell, both in the first period of play.

The event is held annually and the plush toys will be donated to children’s hospitals all over Northeast Wisconsin.

The Gamblers will be back on the ice at Resch Center on March 3rd, when they play Team USA on what’s billed as “Mental Health Night”. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

For ticket information, please visit the Gamblers’ website at https://gamblershockey.com

