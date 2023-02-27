Deaths in Sheboygan County home were murder-suicide, deputies say

RHINE, Wis. (WBAY) - The deaths of two people found in a Sheboygan County home last week were the result of a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s offices said Monday.

Deputies were called at 9:15 Friday morning to a home on Little Elkhart Lake Rd. in the town of Rhine, in the northwestern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office says Douglas Lax, 56, shot and killed his wife, Jane Fontaine, 61, then fatally shot himself.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who are in an abusive relationship and need help, call 911 or (920) 459-3112, or if you don’t feel comfortable calling law enforcement you can contact Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County’s 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-499-7640 or (920) 452-7640.

“The sheriff’s office wishes to acknowledge that this domestic incident, while incredibly unfortunate, is not uncommon. Sheboygan County has a strong relationship with our social service partners... Nobody needs to live in fear. There is help, there is hope,” a statement reads.

