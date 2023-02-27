Bufkin, Dickinson lead Michigan past Wisconsin 87-79 in OT

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points, Hunter Dickinson had 23, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and Michigan outlasted Wisconsin 87-79 on Sunday.

The Badgers kept chipping away at a 35-27 halftime deficit and eventually took a 61-59 lead on a driving layup by Max Klesmit with 3:06 remaining in regulation. There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2:19, the last tie coming on Dickinson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

There were two ties and three lead changes early in overtime before Michigan took control with 10-0 run in which Bufkin and Dug McDaniel both scored four points.

McDaniel finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten). Dickinson added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double in the last seven games and was 9 for 13 from the field. Bufkin had eight rebounds.

Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian had 24 points. Max Klesmit had 19 points, including 5-of-8 3-point shooting, and Tyler Wahl had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 14 points for the Badgers (16-12, 9-9).

The Wolverines made eight of their last nine shots, including eight in a row, as they turned a 20-16 deficit into a 35-27 halftime lead. Dickinson scored 10 points in the run and led Michigan with 12 points in the first half.

Michigan wraps up the regular season with road games against Illinois on Thursday and No. 17 Indiana on Sunday.

Wisconsin hosts No. 5 Purdue on Thursday and finishes at Minnesota on Sunday.

