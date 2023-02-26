WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR NORTHWOODS, SNOW & ICE THREAT MONDAY

You couldn’t ask for a better way to finish off the weekend with beautiful sunshine and decent highs in the lower 30s thanks to high pressure over the upper Midwest. You can not only enjoy outdoor snow sport activities, but Sunday is the last day of the Sturgeon Spearing event and the weather will be perfect for it. The next weathermaker continues to strengthen over Arizona after causing massive destruction in California with flooding and several feet of snow. This system will be moving towards Wisconsin tonight bringing snow AND ice for Monday morning.

The commute to work and school on Monday will be smooth since the precipitation won’t start falling until mid to late morning. The commute home could be dangerous as snow and ice is expected. The line between snow and ice has moved further south with most of northeast Wisconsin seeing snow being the primary precipitation type while the Fox Valley and further south will see freezing rain turning into ice. 2-4″ of snow is likely from the Northwoods down toward Appleton with less than an inch of snow for the Fox Valley area. Isolated locations in the Northwoods and Door County could see more than 4 inches. Ice amounts could reach a tenth of an inch of ice for Fond du Lac through Sheboygan area. Winds will also be breezy from the east between 15-25 mph.

With all this in mind, Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with a MODERATE severe weather outlook for slippery roads.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 3-6 MPH

MONDAY: E 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Calm winds. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Clouds increase from south to north. Late wintry mix. LOW: 14

MONDAY: Snow AND wintry mix threat. 2-4″ of snow for north, up to 0.10″ of ice possible for south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, early flakes possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 38

