State Troopers ready to help drivers on icy roadways

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Troopers are prepared for what could be a slippery day on the roads.

As we’ve reported, Action 2 News issued a First Alert Weather Day Monday due to freezing rain or sleet creating an icy glaze.

“If it’s freezing rain in the morning that can be especially tricky because we typically don’t drive on that every day. We’re used to snow now,” Trooper Jamie Kahkola said.

The State Patrol reminded drivers ice can cause problems for anyone.

“If you have all wheel drive or four wheel drive or a big semi that’s loaded, it all takes a long time to stop on slippery road conditions, including ice,” Kahkola explained. “Slowing down for that, watching for changing road conditions over bridges and overpasses that might freeze first is important.

Should you end up stranded or in the ditch, the State Patrol said the safest spot to be is inside your car, at least until help arrives.

Kahkola continued, “Turn on your hazards. Call 911. Wait for us to arrive. Keep yourself safe so it doesn’t turn into an injury crash or something like that.”

Should a tow ban go into effect, Troopers adapt to fit the situation.

“We typically tag the vehicle to be removed at a later time when the tow ban has been lifted... We’ll transport the driver or other occupants to a safe location like a gas station at the nearest exit. Those involved can just contact the county and see when that tow ban has been lifted and have their vehicle removed at a safer time,” Kahkola said.

Kahkola and his colleagues are on the road looking out for motorists, no matter the conditions.

“All of us in this service signed up to help people and that’s what we do in these types of storms. We go around helping people.”

Before heading out, you can check The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map for the latest road conditions.

