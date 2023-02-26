SNC WBB claims NACC tourney title, headed to NCAA D3 Tournament

Amanda Leonhard-Perry clinched her first conference title as SNC head coach
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert women’s basketball team beat Wisconsin Lutheran 48-42 to claim the NACC tournament title Saturday, punching the Green Knights’ ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.

SNC trailed by 6 after a quarter and was still down by 4 points at the half before turning things around.

Olivia Decleene led the way as coach Amanda Leonhard-Perry clinched her first conference title as SNC head coach. St. Norbert is going dancing for the first time since 2017.

“It felt good,” Decleene said. “At halftime we talked about how we didn’t play well in the first half. It’s a tough team we have and all year we have fought through adversity. It’s very special. We have been working for it and working towards it. Last year we came up just short. The returners def had a chip on their shoulders.”

“Our kids stuck with the game plan,” Leonhard-Perry said. “We made plays down the stretch. We got stops. We practfied that yesterday, cutting down the nets, so they would know what it feels like. I wanted theme prepared for everything. They were tight. They stayed with it. And they were on a mission.”

