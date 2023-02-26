ICY RAIN & WET SNOW ON MONDAY, WINTER ALERTS IN EFFECT

Our next weather maker will spread wintry weather late tonight and during the day Monday. All precipitation types are possible... and our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect.

Wintry Weather Monday (WBAY)

Precipitation will spread from south to north across our area during the morning hours. The initial batch looks to be in the form of either freezing rain or sleet. This will produce an icy glaze and cause issues for the morning commute, especially on untreated highways. As the moisture moves north it should turn into wet snow across the North where the atmosphere will be just a bit colder. Far southern areas near Fond du Lac may switch over to cold rain after an initial icy glaze. All precipitation types are possible in the central part of the area during the day, including the Fox Cities and Green Bay. Easterly winds with gusts 30-40 mph are also expected during the day. Some scattered power outages could occur in areas that get thicker ice or higher amounts of wet snow. Highs will be near 30° in the Northwoods, low to mid 30s in the Fox Valley, and mid to upper 30s near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

We’ll be in between weather makers on Tuesday but another chance of snow (or mix) returns on Wednesday. Several more inches could occur with that one. Reasonably quiet weather builds in for Thursday and Friday... but we’ll be close to a system on Friday that should stay JUST to our southeast. That is one to watch for sure. It’s early but there may be a few flakes late on Saturday and again late Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGH: W 4-15 MPH

MONDAY: E/NE 15-25 G30-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear evening. Late night icy rain SOUTH. LOW: 18

MONDAY: AM icy mix. Wet snow develops. Coating to 0.2″ of ice plus several inches of wet snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow or mix. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Few late flakes? HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day or evening flakes? HIGH: 36

