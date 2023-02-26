CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Home warranty scam warning

By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A home warranty scam could land in your mailbox.

There are legitimate companies that sell contracts with extra protection for electrical, plumbing, and appliances in your home. However, there are also frauds out there.

Door County Register of Deeds Carey Petersilka is warning about fake mailers claiming to be from “County Deed Records” and asking for an immediate response. The mailers claim to be a final notice for home warranty expiration.

Petersilka says a number of homeowners in Door County and places across Wisconsin have received letters from a company called Home Warranty Direct.

“They’re using a little bit, I want to say a little bit of harassment in there to tell you it’s a last attempt, final attempt, call now. That is not how someone is going to be wanting to get your business,” says Petersilka.

Carey wants people to know the letter is not from the Register of Deeds office. It’s a scam.

“It makes it sound like they do know your mortgage information, but they didn’t put it on here. They have a lot, like the homeowner ID. They have your address. They just have a lot of information without actually coming out and saying they have it, it makes it appear that they have and that’s how a lot of scams are run. They make you feel like they know what’s going on and that’s how they get you to possibly feel comfortable with it,” said Petersilka.

The Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to find a reputable company and do research before paying money.

“We receive inquiries every year, at this time, from homeowners that have received a mailer which is confusing concerning a home warranty,” says the Better Business Bureau.

Check the company’s profile at bbb.org

“Put in your browser ‘Home Warranty Direct.’ You’re going to find out it is a scam,” says Petersilka.

“I just wanted people to be aware that they did not need to have a warranty on their home, if they do have a warranty on their home, this is not the way anyone is going to ask them to renew their warranty. Not many people actually have a warranty.”

Carey hopes her experience helps people from falling for the scam.

“I’m hoping people will realize by getting the word out there: just throw it away,” Petersilka say.

BBB tips on purchasing a home warranty:

  • Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org.
  • Do not be pressured into making an immediate decision. Beware of any sales offer that requires you to buy now in order to qualify for the best rate.
  • Never give any personal or credit card information over the phone or via email until you have read and agree to the terms and conditions of a contract.
  • Beware of claims that you will receive “complete” coverage. That doesn’t necessarily mean that every problem will be covered. Look for conditions and disclaimers.
  • Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.
  • In order to cut down on unwanted marketing calls, consumers can sign up for the national Do Not Call Registry. To stop many unwanted pieces of mail, consumers can register for the Data & Marketing Association’s mail preference service.
  • Check with your homeowner’s insurance agent.

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
