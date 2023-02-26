Appleton Police Department is seeking to locate 16-year-old Damara Parker

Damara Parker, DOB 6/30/2006
Damara Parker, DOB 6/30/2006(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Damara Parker has been missing out of Milwaukee since November 28, 2022. Recently obtained information suggests Damara may be in the Appleton area, according to a statement released by authorities.

Damara Parker was born on June 30, 2006. She is considered biracial, has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′11″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

If you would like to share any information regarding this case, please call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500, or contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

If you have information but would prefer not to call, please consider emailing the Appleton Police Department at APDTips@appleton.org or visit their website at https://www.appleton.org

