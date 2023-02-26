Afro Hair Fair promotes equity and education around textured hair

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first ever Black History and Afro Hair Fair filled Poplar Hall in Appleton with the latest styling products, incredible artwork and support from a number of area businesses and non-profits.

People of Progression and Taperz Barber Shop made it a success.

“You don’t see this very often here in the Fox Valley but it’s nice because we’re starting to get more of it and it’s starting to bring a lot of people together,” Barber and Loctician with King’s Retreat Jasmine White said.

The fair is meant to improve equity and access to textured hair care education... because organizers told Action 2 News there’s a long way to go in the Fox Valley.

“Northeast Wisconsin is definitely very far back in educating our community and making sure that all hair textures are celebrated,” Gondek explained. “This is really an all encompassing community effort to get more education to our schools, more education to our black and biracial families and also have that hitting our most vulnerable populations so they can thrive.”

People of Progression encouraged shelters, group homes, local salons and cosmetology students to hone their skills for all hair types.

“We’re getting people together to talk about important initiatives like this,” Gondek said. “We’re empowering our children to be looking at themselves and centering themselves and celebrating themselves.”

Some of those children include the SiStar Society Academy of Excellence. They brought their sparkle to the stage, highlighting black excellence across the Fox Valley.

“We’re teaching them how we feel, but we’re doing in dancing and with the songs,” Amirah, Kimora and Jaiana said after their performances. “It encourages black women and black men. It brings them up!”

People of Progression is devoted to creating a positive ripple effect, one hair strand at a time.

“We really want to make sure that even if it’s not Black History Month, that we’re celebrating and educating every single day of the year, 24/7, 365. We’re going to continue to bring events to the area that increase access for our black and biracial populations,” Gondek vowed.

“Even if you’re down and having a bad day, if your hair looks good, you feel good!” White expressed.

