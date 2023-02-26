59-year-old male from the Village of Kimberly is missing

Gregory Driessen
Gregory Driessen(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. His name is Gregory Driessen, and he was last heard from on February 16, 2023.

He is believed to have left his home driving a white, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Wisconsin license plates AGX5806.

If you have any information on Mr. Driessen’s whereabouts, please contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505 or your local law enforcement agency.

