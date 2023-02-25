SUNNY ON SUNDAY, WINTRY MESS MONDAY

By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’ll end the weekend on a sunny and quiet note with temperatures in the lower 30s. It should be pretty nice day to be about and about. Things change for the worse on Monday...

Another winter storm will affect our area from late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, wet snow, and just plain rain. This is a tricky forecast and it’s all going to be based on the temperature profile of the atmosphere. The early thinking is that the greatest wintry impacts will be felt north of Highway 10... but stay tuned for updates. Things will likely change. Some spots may get over 0.2″ of ice, while 2-6″+ of wet snow could fall for others. The precipitation looks to move in just in time for the morning commute. Wind gusts over 30 mph combined with some ice and heavy, wet snow during the day may lead to scattered power outages.

A much weaker weather maker will give us a shot at wintry mix or snow on Wednesday. It doesn’t look nearly as impactful as Monday’s event but it could still produce slick spots. The end of the work week is looking less active. Some light snow or mix could redevelop on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W/S 4-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear but brisk. Wind chills in the teens & single digits. LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine. Seasonable. Not as breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Highest impacts north of HWY 10. Breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. HIGH: 36

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
