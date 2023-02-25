Oshkosh North High School celebrates Black History Month

Black History Month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The North Black Student Union hosted their second annual Oshkosh North High School Black History Month Assembly on Friday, February 24th.

The assembly included a keynote speaker who is a clinical social worker at Bellin Health. Dance routines and original spoken word pieces were performed.

Officials at the event say that black history doesn’t only stem from the past, but also the present and the future.

