LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT... THEN A QUIET WEEKEND

Another round of snow will move through overnight, but it will be much lighter than the storm that just moved through. 1-3″ of light, powdery snow should be fairly widespread across the area. While this won’t be a major storm, you’ll probably need to push this off your driveway in the morning and roads will become slick for a time.

After that, the weekend looks dry. Clouds will decrease during the day Saturday, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be trending back to what’s seasonable for late February. By the end of the weekend, highs will be back into the 30s.

Keep an eye on Monday’s forecast... Another weathermaker will bring us an icy wintry mix, that could turn to accumulating snow. With temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark, it’s a little too early to predict how much snow will fall. However, Monday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE, as this storm could cause some travel troubles... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops... 1-3″ possible. LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. Rain or icy mix at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: An icy wintry mix, then accumulating snow. Winds increase. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Some wintry mix is possible south. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 33

