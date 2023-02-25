Fatal crash in Deer Creek

DEER CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man from Bear Creek died at the intersection of County Tk D and Schweitzer Road in Deer Creek on February 24, when his northbound pickup truck was struck by another pick up truck traveling eastbound on Schweitzer Road.

The 41-year-old driver of the eastbound truck is also from Bear Creek and sustained minor injuries - according to a release issued by the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, he failed to yield the right-of-way to the deceased driver.

The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this stage of the investigation, which remains ongoing. No names have been released by authorities yet.

