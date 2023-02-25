ANOTHER STRONG SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW, RAIN, AND FREEZING RAIN THREAT ON MONDAY

A weak surface trough boundary came through northeast Wisconsin Friday night bringing an additional 1-3″ of snow. Roads are being reported snow covered this morning so take extra time and slow down especially near snow plow trucks. High pressure is moving over northern Midwest which will change our wind direction back to the south. This will bring a relatively warmer climate back to northeast Wisconsin starting Saturday with highs in the mid 20s then mid 30s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, a strong system is forming off the coast of California which is already creating snowstorms and flooding for the state. This same system will move over the Rockies on Sunday and rapidly strengthen over Colorado. This system will move to the northeast directly towards our area. This will bring a chance for snow, rain, and freezing rain on Monday. Snowfall and ice is a threat from this system with most of the snow focused over the Northwoods while ice will focus over Green Bay and Fox Valley area. Accumulation amounts are still difficult, but a few inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 0-5 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early snowflakes, mostly cloudy then gradually clearing. HIGH: 27

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonal. LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Rain, snow, freezing rain chance. Snowfall and ice possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Chance of snow flurries. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33

