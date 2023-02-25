ANOTHER STRONG SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW, RAIN, AND FREEZING RAIN THREAT ON MONDAY

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak surface trough boundary came through northeast Wisconsin Friday night bringing an additional 1-3″ of snow. Roads are being reported snow covered this morning so take extra time and slow down especially near snow plow trucks. High pressure is moving over northern Midwest which will change our wind direction back to the south. This will bring a relatively warmer climate back to northeast Wisconsin starting Saturday with highs in the mid 20s then mid 30s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, a strong system is forming off the coast of California which is already creating snowstorms and flooding for the state. This same system will move over the Rockies on Sunday and rapidly strengthen over Colorado. This system will move to the northeast directly towards our area. This will bring a chance for snow, rain, and freezing rain on Monday. Snowfall and ice is a threat from this system with most of the snow focused over the Northwoods while ice will focus over Green Bay and Fox Valley area. Accumulation amounts are still difficult, but a few inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 0-5 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early snowflakes, mostly cloudy then gradually clearing. HIGH: 27

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonal. LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Rain, snow, freezing rain chance. Snowfall and ice possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Chance of snow flurries. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two found dead in Sheboygan County home
Happy cheese contest winner
Northeast Wisconsin cheese takes second place at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
Bill Jartz blowing snow -- and it's blowing right back
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023

Latest News

More snow to come, but warming trend is on the way
LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT... THEN A QUIET WEEKEND
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
More snow to come, but warming trend is on the way
1-2″ OF ADDITIONAL SNOW TONIGHT, RAIN & SNOW AGAIN NEXT WEEK
February 24 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some Friday night snow