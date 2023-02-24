‘Yoopers Love Ukrainians’ delivers supplies to war-torn country

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Yoopers Love Ukrainians’ packed up military duffle bags for their next mission to Ukraine.

“We’re supporting people who want to raise their kids, plant a garden next month, want their children back in school...” volunteer Tiffany Ampe explained.

Ampe and her husband made the trip over the Atlantic Ocean six times already... and they’re busy preparing for their seventh on March 2. Their shipments focus on medical supplies, but also include other needs for families caught in the warzone.

“Shoes or cough syrup, basic winter necessities, things of that nature...”

On the group’s first trip, they brought six ventilators to help patients in a collapsing hospital system.

“We were able to put those on ambulances to move all of their patients out of that system,” Ampe said.

That’s not the only time the group arrived in a time of crisis.

“One trip an ambulance opened the back doors that wasn’t even on a scheduled stop and said ‘there’s nothing, it’s empty.’ We gave them two fully packed EMT bags.”

Ukrainian-American Jonathan Pylypiv helps the Yoopers get supplies into the hardest-hit areas.

“They just have a desire to serve and a desire to help people. They see the suffering and the toll to the Ukrainian people.”

He keeps in touch with a number of soldiers from Wisconsin, fighting overseas.

“There’s some folks in the Waupaca area. Some folks that I Know in Southern Wisconsin. Kind of all throughout we’re connected in different ways,” Pylypiv told Action 2 News. “It’s not just the military. A lot of civilians are getting injured so we’re helping provide some relief.”

“We’re trying to give them the tools to keep their health going... to have basic preventative measures, vitamins, things of that nature,” Ampe said. “We’ve appreciated everybody. You know, grandmothers who knit hats and big hospitals that have made sacrificial donations of ultrasounds.”

One year after the invasion of Ukraine, volunteers look forward to a time of peace.

“It’s not really a year of anniversary of death and destruction. It’s a year of honoring and remembering all the sacrifices and that Ukraine is still standing,” Pylypiv expressed.

If you’re interested in helping Yoopers Love Ukrainians, reach out on their Facebook page.

You can also donate financially through non-profit Chalice of Mercy.

Fundraisers and supply drives keep going on

