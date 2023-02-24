Wisconsin Ukrainian offers perspective after one year of war in Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While Friday marks one year since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, a Wisconsin Ukrainian said the country has been fighting for freedom longer than that.

“The war is not new in Ukraine. No, it’s not 12 months old, it’s much longer,” said Valentyna Pavsyukova.

Pavsyukova said even though her country has been an independent state since the Soviet Union collapse in 1991, she said they’ve always been under Russia’s thumb.

“They always considered us as inferior to them. You know, that’s the problem. That’s the problem that we are trying to scream out already for over 100 years,” said Pavsyukova.

Finally, she feels like the world is listening.

“We are being heard, yes,” said Pavsyukova. “More and more and one by one because everybody is watching.”

She said the world watched as missiles destroyed homes, cities and people’s lives in Ukraine.

“Our country is running on about 40% energy supply,” said Pavsyukova.

Pavsyukova said suffering continues as more help is needed. In a few weeks, she will be heading back to Ukraine with her organization called Chalice of Mercy to provide emergency medical supplies to hospitals.

“It’s horrible suffering, but without desperation, you know, we do know that we will win because we are defending our country. We’re not fighting for something that is not ours. So therefore, we do know that God is on our side because we’re defending ourselves,” said Pavsyukova.

Pavsyukova said her people are used to standing up for themselves against pro-Russian government, but she said the small country of Ukraine is also fighting for NATO.

“Vladimir Putin is very concentrated on tickling the ribs of NATO. He wanted to see how much he can push. So, you know, Ukraine is right now being a bulletproof jacket for the entire world and the European Union knows this as well, including United States of America,” said Pavsyukova.

She said she is thankful for American support and she is hopeful for the future of her native country and people.

“That we’ll be the light and maybe even the light for the whole world, you know, to see that we could be so little, but strong,” said Pavsyukova.

