Wisconsin man charged with attacking mother with hammer

A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempted homicide after authorities say he tried to kill his mother with a hammer
(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempted homicide after authorities say he tried to kill his mother with a hammer.

The 33-year-old Fond du Lac man is being held in jail on $1 million cash bail, WBAY-TV reported Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, the man attacked his mother Jan. 26 at the home they shared with the man’s father. The father called police to the house after his wife texted him that their son was trying to kill her. The woman had already gone to the hospital, where she received staples to close wounds in five different places on her head.

She told police that she was washing dishes when her son attacked her for no reason, hitting her about 30 times with the hammer and other objects, according to the complaint. Her son stopped attacking her after she told him that he was killing her and that she loved him. She said she was going to clean up and he left the room, enabling her to get out of the house and get to the hospital, she told investigators.

According to the complaint, the man told police after he was arrested that his parents were being mean to God and Goddess. He said he stopped hitting his mother with the hammer because it broke. Then he started using a tray and his hands. He said he intended to kill both of his parents, investigators allege in the complaint.

His father said his son takes prescription medicine for schizophrenia.

Most Read

Bill Jartz blowing snow -- and it's blowing right back
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat
Several large vehicles are involved in a crash in Manitowoc County. Feb. 22, 2023.
Large vehicles involved in pileup in Manitowoc County
Crews clean up diesel spill on the Leo Frigo Bridge.
Crews contain diesel spill on Leo Frigo Bridge

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Milwaukee officers charged in prisoner’s overdose death
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case
Source: Live 5
Wisconsin judge OKs ballot measures for April election
Giannis Antetokounmpo hold up the winning team trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game...
AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam