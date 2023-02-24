WBAY at 70: WBAY before television

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The story of WBAY-TV starts before television, in the 1920s, when the St. Norbert College Physics Club wanted to experiment with crystal radio and planned to build a radio transmitter. Cletus Collom, an engineer going for a degree at St. Norbert, who built his own transmitter in 1921, designed St. Norbert’s transmitter. The college president provided $50 for the first radio tubes. Father Ignatius F. Van Dyke, who’s described as a radio enthusiast, donated profits from the college candy store. Students’ parents also provided funding.

On February 4, 1925, they received a federal license for the call letters WHBY, and the first official AM radio broadcast was on April 6, 1925. (The only explanation we could find for the call letters was anecdotal, “Where Happy Boys Yodel.”) In 1936, the Norbertines bought another radio license from the Gillette Tire Company which owned a station in Eau Claire, WTAQ (which stood for “Where Tires Are Quality”).

The Norbertine fathers who operated St. Norbert College saw the potential in radio to spread their message and enhance their legacy. In October 1939, they brought in Haydn Evans to be the stations’ general manager. Evans was an ad man from Chicago and whose idea “Pot O’Gold” is considered the first big-money giveaway radio show (you’ve seen it as a cliche: Someone answers a random phone call and is told they’ve won $1,000).

Evans said he’d take the job for a straight percentage of the profits, to which the priests replied... they’d never made a profit. So Evans agreed to $50 to $60 per week, which he would use to schmooze salesmen and store owners over lunch or dinner. Evans also found out what the audience liked and overhauled the radio programming with live mystery dramas and shows that interacted with listeners, like “Telephone Quiz” and “Party Line,” a show where people could call in and talk with host Eddy Jason about anything and even offer items they had for sale. Party Line was one of the programs that made the transition to television. (Recipes from “Party Line” from 1950 to 1970 would be compiled into a hardcover cookbook by Sister Angela Marie Becker at St. Joseph’s Academy.)

Evans also recognized talent. In the 1940s he hired Johnny Olsen, who was a great interviewer and radio host and knew a lot of leading big band leaders and composers. Today people are more familiar with Johnny Olsen as the announcer who told people to “Come on down!” on “The Price is Right” during the Bob Barker era.

Evans also gave great talent second chances after they’d been fired from bigger stations and bigger jobs, like Allen Franklin who had a nightly sports show and, as Evans told it, gained overnight fame for “lambasting Curly Lambeau and the Packers,” and news manager Michael Griffin, former Paris correspondent for the Associated Press and New York feature writer for United Press International.

Some of those hires made the transition to television. Hal O’Halloran, a former Fond du Lac firefighter turned radio personality was being passed over for jobs after reaching 60. “Captain Hal” was the first local children’s show on Green Bay television.

Eddy Jason was a silent screen actor and Chicago theater actor before doing radio in Green Bay. His local acting troupe, The Town Hall Players, and the musicians among them, who became known as “Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins,” also made the transition. Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins was the first local band to appear on Green Bay television, just days after WBAY went on the air, and H.C. Prange sponsored their 30-minute variety show on Tuesday nights (Cousin Fuzzy was also doing live radio 5 nights a week and doing programs in Eau Claire on Thursdays and Rockford, Ill. on Saturdays). Their followup band, “Uncle Ozzie,” performed on the “Polka Variety Show.”

Evans, ever the visionary, wanted to change WTAQ’s call letters to WBAY, representing the Green Bay area, but in the 1940s they were being used by a radio station in the Panama Canal Zone. At some point, they went to a radio station by Biscayne Bay in Coral Gables, Florida. Then, in 1949, Evans says, he was reading a trade paper one Saturday morning and saw WBAY in Florida was changing its call letters. He immediately called WTAQ’s attorney, who called the FCC first thing Monday, and WTAQ-AM was authorized to use the WBAY call letters that afternoon (obviously government wheels turned differently in those days).

“While it’s obviously difficult to put a value on Call Letters, I’d say that the letters BAY have meant a fortune to us. We surely wouldn’t change for any other combination in the alphabet,” Evans wrote in a memoir of his years in radio.

Then, in the early 1950s, the FCC announced it would be lifting a post-World War II freeze on new television licenses. WBAY wanted in.

