Waupaca Volunteers on the look out for Injured Bald Eagle

The eagle was found with an arrow wound on Tuesday
bald eagle injured Waupaca
bald eagle injured Waupaca(Marge Gibson)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A bald eagle is injured in Waupaca after someone allegedly shot it with an arrow; crews are looking out for the bird, but their search was delayed by the snowstorm.

Marge Gibson, the Executive Director of Raptor Education Group in Antigo, says a woman called in to report finding the injured eagle on Tuesday. She says she stayed with the bird until she had to go to work, but the eagle flew away before crews could respond.

The eagle has been spotted by roughly fifteen people since it was first reported. The more recent reports claim the arrow was no longer there, but the bird was still bleeding and left a trail of blood. The group believes the bird was able to pull it out itself and fly again.

The fact that the bird can still fly, is a good sign, according to Gibson.

“We are hopeful that there were no vital organs hit by the arrow,” said Gibson. “We know it is still able to breathe, so it missed the lungs, which is really good news.”

According the Gibson, the supposed mate of the bald eagle was spotted near a deer carcass near Waupaca High School.

“That’s good news in that it’s acting in a normal way,” said Gibson. “We’re hoping that perhaps it’s taking some food back for its mate.. and that it’s probably hidden out.”

Gibson said, once they locate the bird, they will try their best to rehabilitate it.

The DNR recommends calling the DNR Wildlife hotline, if you find an injured animal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

