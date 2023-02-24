War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: The war’s global consequences

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Action 2 News at 4:30 looked back at the past year and some of the Wisconsin connections to the war and relief efforts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four days before Christmas on Capitol Hill, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress during a surprise visit to the U.S. during the war with Russia, and in a rare show of unity on the Hill he received a standing ovation.

Among those standing was Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), who became Chair of the House Select Committee on China when the new Congress took office in January.

We talked with Congressman Gallagher about the war and why it could have an impact on the Far East. Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.