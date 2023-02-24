War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: Door County Candle Company’s fundraisers

The Sturgeon Bay company's candle has raised more than $800,000 for Ukraine relief efforts
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Action 2 News at 4:30 looked back at the past year and some of the Wisconsin connections to the war and relief efforts.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When war broke out in her former country, the owner of Door County Candle Company had an idea to raise money for relief efforts by selling a candle in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag. She hoped to sell 300 candles. In the first four days, she sold 3,000.

Since then, the Ukraine candle has raised over $800,000 for Ukraine relief.

We interviewed Christiana Trapani to get the latest sales numbers. Hear what she thinks about the war raging and the fundraiser still going strong a year later. She also talks about the national attention the Ukraine candle fundraiser has received and the efforts of volunteers, who’ve come from around Wisconsin to help meet the demand.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Jartz blowing snow -- and it's blowing right back
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat
Several large vehicles are involved in a crash in Manitowoc County. Feb. 22, 2023.
Large vehicles involved in pileup in Manitowoc County
Crews clean up diesel spill on the Leo Frigo Bridge.
Crews contain diesel spill on Leo Frigo Bridge

Latest News

Valentyna Pavsyukova talks to WBAY
Insights into Putin's warfare from Ukrainian in NE Wisconsin
bald eagle injured Waupaca
Waupaca Volunteers on the look out for Injured Bald Eagle
In a speech to a joint session of Congress in December, Ukraine President Zelenskyy pleaded his...
War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: The war’s global consequences
Russia's war with Ukraine
INTERVIEW: Congressman Gallagher on War in Ukraine's global consequences
Injured bald eagle still not found
Shot bald eagle still not found