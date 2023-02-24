War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: Door County Candle Company’s fundraisers

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Action 2 News at 4:30 looked back at the past year and some of the Wisconsin connections to the war and relief efforts.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When war broke out in her former country, the owner of Door County Candle Company had an idea to raise money for relief efforts by selling a candle in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag. She hoped to sell 300 candles. In the first four days, she sold 3,000.

Since then, the Ukraine candle has raised over $800,000 for Ukraine relief.

We interviewed Christiana Trapani to get the latest sales numbers. Hear what she thinks about the war raging and the fundraiser still going strong a year later. She also talks about the national attention the Ukraine candle fundraiser has received and the efforts of volunteers, who’ve come from around Wisconsin to help meet the demand.

