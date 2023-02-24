War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: Chalice of Mercy

Chalice of Mercy started in Chippewa Falls in 2007. We talk about how its mission changed after the Russian invasion.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Action 2 News at 4:30 looked back at the past year and some of the Wisconsin connections to the war and relief efforts.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - As Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the fighting, the country braces for a new offensive from Russia. That means more aid will be needed, including medical. Doctors and materials have poured in from around the world, including from the longest-running non-profit supporting Ukraine here in Wisconsin.

Chalice of Mercy is based in Chippewa Falls. We talked with Valentyna Pavsyukova, who founded Chalice of Mercy way back in 2007.

We asked her how the organization and its work changed after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, and how Wisconsinites have responded. We also talked about her upcoming trip to Ukraine. Watch our interview above.

