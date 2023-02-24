Two found dead in Sheboygan County home

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RHINE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the town of Rhine, in the northwestern part of the county.

The deaths were reported on Little Elkhart Lake Rd. at about 9:15 Friday morning. Officers confirmed there were two people who were dead.

Investigators aren’t saying what happened, but they’ve determined the incident was contained to that home and that there’s no threat to the community.

The people were not publicly identified so their relatives can be notified first.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we continue to investigate this incident,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

The sheriff’s office, Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance were all involved in the emergency response.

