Tenants displaced by fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were displaced by a fire in an apartment building on Green Bay’s east side Thursday.

At about 9:45 p.m., Green Bay Metro firefighters were called to a three-unit building at 1100 N. Van Buren St.

Crews found smoke in the upper and lower apartments. They used thermal imaging cameras to find fire within walls and void spaces.

The residents made it out safely. No one was hurt.

Green Bay Metro Fire called in for mutual aid to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department estimates the cost of damage at $30,000.

Green Bay Metro Fire received help from police, Brown County Public Safety Communications, Howard Fire, Wisconsin Public Service, and the American Red Cross.

