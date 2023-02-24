Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Jartz blowing snow -- and it's blowing right back
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat
Several large vehicles are involved in a crash in Manitowoc County. Feb. 22, 2023.
Large vehicles involved in pileup in Manitowoc County
Aristotle Wurtz is accused of trying to kill his mother in Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac man accused of trying to kill mother with a hammer

Latest News

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks