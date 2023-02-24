Phoenix WBB returns clinches Horizon League regular season crown

The Green Bay women’s basketball team cemented its return to glory
WATCH: Phoenix WBB returns clinches Horizon League regular season crown
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women’s basketball team cemented its return to glory, clinching the regular season Horizon League championship with a 64-49 win over Cleveland State on Thursday night at the Kress Center.

Both teams had entered tied atop the conference standings. The regular season finale will come Sunday with the #1 seed for the conference tourney already locked up.

“Green Bay women’s basketball is a culture that’s bought in,” said Natalie McNiel who scored a game-high 16 points. “Everyone’s going to work hard in the offseason, and all the games leading up to moments like this when it counts. I can tell you, we did feel the pressure a little bit, but I think just knowing that we worked very hard, everyone individually, to get ourselves in this position. Got a lot of confidence that we can lean back on when the big game comes.”

Enjoy the highlights above.

