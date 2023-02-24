Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Jartz blowing snow -- and it's blowing right back
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat
Several large vehicles are involved in a crash in Manitowoc County. Feb. 22, 2023.
Large vehicles involved in pileup in Manitowoc County
Crews clean up diesel spill on the Leo Frigo Bridge.
Crews contain diesel spill on Leo Frigo Bridge

Latest News

Valentyna Pavsyukova talks to WBAY
Insights into Putin's warfare from Ukrainian in NE Wisconsin
bald eagle injured Waupaca
Waupaca Volunteers on the look out for Injured Bald Eagle
Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
In a speech to a joint session of Congress in December, Ukraine President Zelenskyy pleaded his...
War in Ukraine enters 2nd year: The war’s global consequences
Russia's war with Ukraine
INTERVIEW: Congressman Gallagher on War in Ukraine's global consequences