MORE SNOW TONIGHT, THEN A DRY WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Out the door this morning, most of our wind chills are running below zero. While the wind isn’t overly strong, it is giving us a snappy cold start to our Friday. Later this afternoon, temperatures will be rising through the teens, with those “feel-like temperatures” back in positive territory. While there’s some clouds in the Northwoods, you’ll probably see some morning sunshine. More clouds will develop into the afternoon, with skies turning partly sunny.

While our recent winter storm is gone, an active jet stream is still flowing overhead... A weaker disturbance riding these steering winds, will bring us more light snow tonight. You may have to shovel another inch or two of powdery snow off your driveway tomorrow morning.

After that, the weekend looks dry. Look for decreasing clouds tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be trending back to what’s seasonable for late February. By the end of the weekend, highs will near the freezing mark.

Keep an eye on Monday’s forecast... Another weathermaker will bring us an icy wintry mix, that will turn to accumulating snow. With temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark, it’s a little too early to predict how much snow will fall. However, Monday’s severe weather outlook is now MODERATE, as this storm could cause some travel troubles... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Subzero wind chills this morning. Mostly, then partly sunny. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops... An inch or two. LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. Brisk winds late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: An icy wintry mix, then accumulating snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Some wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A few flakes at times. HIGH: 32

