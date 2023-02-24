Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

