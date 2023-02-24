Green Bay’s Department of Public Works warns of snow drifts, will continue clean-up

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay’s efforts to clear roadways will most likely last through the weekend, with the possibility of high winds creating drifting in open areas and the potential for more snow into Saturday.

According to a news release from Green Bay Public Works, it will monitor the road conditions constantly and is asking the public to patient as road-clearing will be done as quickly as possible. Also, residents should adhere to snow emergency rules as posted and refrain from shoveling or blowing snow back into the street.

Our First Alert Weather predicts that it’s going to get colder behind this winter storm. Wind chills early Friday morning could drop to around ten degrees below zero. A weaker disturbance will bring us another inch of snow on Friday night and Saturday morning.

