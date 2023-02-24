Green Bay Police Department starts ‘Over hire Project’ to fill expected vacancies in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is looking to fill some hiring gaps with the help of federal funds.

Training for a patrol officer takes up to 18 months before they are deployable so when someone retires, it’s not a quick fill.

Chief Chris Davis plans to smooth out that transition period with a new over hiring project.

The Green Bay Police Department recently got a share of federal funds from the City of Green Bay. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government sent money to local communities via the American Rescue Plan Act. The city received more than $5.5 million dollars and now more than $350,000 will pay for the plan to over hire in 2023.

“The idea here is to hire for the vacancies we can reasonably expect that we’ll have in advance, and then that smooths out that transition and really shortens the amount of time between when someone retires and when we have a fully deployable officer to replace them,” said Chief Davis.

A focus on recruitment last year allowed the Green Bay Police Department to fill 20 positions, which brought them closer to 187 fully sworn staff members in December. Fast forward two months and the chief said they’ve had a few departures since then and he expects six retirements this year.

When training for a new officer takes up to 18 months, it can impact the station’s ability to meet its minimum staffing level, which is the number of officers they are required to have working at one time for safety reasons and community needs.

“It goes as high as 16 officers at once and if we can’t reach that minimum staffing level, then we have to pay someone on overtime to come in and get us up to that minimum staffing level,” said Chief Davis. “So if we’re waiting a year and a half, we’re burning all that overtime and you know, we don’t have that officer fully deployable.”

Now with these funds, the chief can get ahead of an expected dip in staffing this year.

“What this gives us the ability to do is if we have six vacancies, we can actually hire 12,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis hopes this plan sends a message to the community, but also his officers working long hours right now.

“I hear how busy they are just in calls for service and so hopefully what this will do is give us enough people smooth out that sort of boom and bust cycle of hiring and then people leaving and just give them some relief out there on the street,” said Chief Davis.

The Green Bay Police Department can use federal funds to fill positions that aren't vacant yet

