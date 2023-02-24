COLDER ON FRIDAY... LIGHT SNOW AT NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Wind chills of -10 in the morning but a warm-up to more seasonable temperatures is not far away
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Any light snow wrap up shortly after midnight, with clearing skies thereafter. Temperatures will drop quickly with lows dipping into the single digits on either side of zero. Winds will be lighter, but should still produce early chills in the negative teens. Skies will be mostly sunny early Friday, but clouds will increase for the afternoon.

Highs will be about 10-15° below average staying in the upper half of the teens. The day will be dry, but after 8 p.m. a round of light snow will arrive from the southwest. The majority of the snow will end by sunrise Saturday with a dusting to 2″ expected... just enough to lead to more slick roads.

Clouds will diminish during the day and highs will get back into the upper 20s. We’re in the lower 30s Sunday with mostly sunny skies. However, like Friday, clouds will increase and thicken late. A more complex system is set to impact the area late at night and into Monday. There’s still plenty of uncertainty, but at this time, it appears the system may begin with ice, then transition to rain, before an eventual change-over to snow. Be sure to check back throughout the weekend for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy then clearing skies. Late wind chills near -10. LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then late clouds. Less wind. Snow at night (a dusting to 2″). HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Cloudy start, then decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, then clouds increase. Seasonable. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: An icy mix early, then rain, followed by a change to snow. Quite blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light wintry mix. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry and seasonable. HIGH: 33

