Appleton Axe raising funds for Ukraine nonprofit Chalice of Mercy

Ukraine Flag
Ukraine Flag(Maci Cosmore)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An axe-throwing fundraiser is being held to mark one year since the start of the war on Ukraine.

Appleton Axe is running an online voucher and booking fundraiser for Chalice of Mercy. The business will donate a portion of proceeds from the fundraiser to Chalice of Mercy, Wisconsin’s longest-serving nonprofit providing aid to Ukraine.

Here’s how it works: Appleton Axe will donate from new online books and online gift vouchers purchased through their website using the code AXE4PEACE. The fundraiser goes through Friday. CLICK HERE to make your booking. Remember to use the code AXE4PEACE.

Appleton Axe is located at 1400 W. College Ave Suite B1 in Appleton.

Chalice of Mercy was founded by Ukrainian-born Valentyna Pavsyukova in 2007.

After the war started, Chalice of Mercy opened a distribution center in eastern Ukraine. They distribute items to hospitals and clinics.

