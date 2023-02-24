Annual chili “kook-off” raises money for SIDS awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for sudden infant death awareness is marking its sixth year.

Kendyn’s Kause Chili Kook-Off is Sunday, Feb. 26, at Green Bay Distillery.

Hours are 1 - 4 p.m.

The fundraiser supports SIDS/SUID awareness. It’s named after Kendyn Neal Blaser. At three months, Kendyn died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. His family says he was a healthy boy.

The family now devotes their efforts to raising awareness about SIDS and SUID. The nonprofit raises funds for education, research, and prevention, including providing families with Pack n’ Plays for safe sleep.

